Why Roasting Big Baller Brand Shoes Was A Genius Move By J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt and Lonzo Ball play different sports, so you’ll never see them compete against each other on the field or court. However, the two athletes are direct competitors in another arena.

Watt recently debuted his new sneakers, months after Ball came out with his signature shoe, the Zo2’s. And when the Houston Texans defensive end sent out a tweet to promote his new kicks, he made sure to take a jab at Big Baller Brand.

400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective. Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

Although Ball hadn’t even been drafted at the time BBB came out with the shoe, LaVar Ball and Co. slapped on a ridiculous $495 price tag. The internet promptly roasted the Ball family for the wildly expensive sneakers, with Watt joining the party just a tad bit later.

And if you ask the four-time Pro Bowl selection about his shot at the Big Ballers, it was a pretty sharp marketing move on his part.

“I was just promoting my shoe,” Watt told the Houston Chronicle. “They look great. I was just trying to sell some shoes. It worked. You guys (media) blew it up. I appreciate it. You guys marketed it way more than I did, so thank you. It worked really well.”

Advantage Watt.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images