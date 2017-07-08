Will Mexico Soccer Coach Juan Carlos Osorio Keep Job For 2018 World Cup?

Share this:

Mexico’s soccer team is cruising toward the 2018 FIFA World Cup, so why is head coach Juan Carlos Osorio under pressure?

On this week’s episode of the “The NESN Soccer Show“, NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto examine Mexico’s expectations for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and how El Tri’s performances could determine Osorio’s chances for remaining in place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mexico’s fourth-place finish at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup didn’t fill fans with confidence in Osorio.

Watch the Osorio segment in the above video.

The episode was taped prior to some major news concerning Osorio. FIFA suspended the Mexico soccer coach for six games Friday for his aggressive behavior toward referees at the Confederations Cup. Osorio will be banned from the sidelines during Mexico’s 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign and is prohibited from conducting postgame press conferences at the tournament, with his assistant, Pompilio Paez, stepping into the breach in his absence.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images