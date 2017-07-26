Will Nate Diaz Walk Out With Floyd Mayweather At Conor McGregor Fight?

Conor McGregor might see a familiar face when he looks across the boxing ring before his Aug. 26 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jason Lee, a member of Mayweather’s entourage, told TMZ Sports he’s recruiting Nate Diaz to walk out to the ring with the undefeated boxer next month in Las Vegas. It’s unclear whether Diaz will accept the offer, but Lee, a member of the “Money Team,” believes there’s a real chance it happens.

This obviously would be an amazing troll job on Mayweather’s part, as Diaz and McGregor have had two epic showdowns in UFC. Diaz won their first fight at UFC 196, while McGregor took the second bout at UFC 202.

There’s also one thing working in Mayweather’s favor if he’s truly courting Diaz’s support: Lee, like Diaz, is from Stockton, Calif., so there’s a natural connection.

