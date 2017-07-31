Williams-Designed 1000-Horsepower Electric Hypercar Set For 2020 Release

While Tesla is dominating the news cycle for launching its mass-market Model 3 sedan, lesser-known Vanda Electrics also is making headlines thanks its upcoming electric vehicle that will find its home at the opposite end of the automotive spectrum.

Vanda has received multiple advanced orders for the Dendrobium, which largely will be designed by Williams Advanced Engineering, giving it enough capital to kickstart a limited production run of the EV, according to Road & Track. The car is expected to have 1,000 horsepower and will launch in 2020.

The Dendrobium first was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March as a dynamic concept, of which a video was posted Monday.

Powered by four inboard electric motors — two per axel — the Dendrobium reportedly will be able to reach 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and continue accelerating beyond 200 mph. Vanda will fit it with a single-speed gearbox up front and a multi-speed box in the back, much like the Rimac did with the Concept_One, which Richard Hammond recently crashed while filming for “The Grand Tour.”

Vanda’s forthcoming electric hypercar will have stiff competition. In addition to the Rimac Concept_One, it will have to take on the NIO EP9. The EP9 was built by NextEV, for which Nelson Piquet Jr. won the Formula E driver championship in Season 1, and currently holds the fastest overall lap time at the Nurburgring.

Williams, as the series’ sole batter supplier, also has experience in FE, however. So we don’t doubt it’s up to the task.

