World Chase Tag League Exists, And It’s More Extreme Than Playground Game

If you always were the fastest kid on the playground, then man, do we have the sports(?) league for you.

World Chase Tag is an organized tag league that founder Christian Devaux came up with in 2009 when he created a more competitive version of the game that people all over the world remember playing in their grammar school years. The league since has become more popular, and it turns out the game actually is pretty intense.

World Chase Tag explains the rules of the game on its website — there are team and multiplayer versions of the game, too — but it’s essentially tag mixed with parkour, where players take turns being “It” to see who can tag their opponent faster. And despite what your older siblings might have told you, there are no tag-backs.

This looks like it’d be a fun sport to try, but there’s probably a lot of falling flat on your face involved, too.