World Series Odds: Dodgers, Astros Lead Way Heading Into Second Half Of Season

After entering the Major League Baseball All-Star break on a 7-11 run, the Chicago Cubs continue to sink on the 2017 World Series odds, tumbling to a +800 wager to repeat as champions at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chicago opened the campaign alongside the Boston Red Sox as +450 chalk to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the New York Yankees claimed three straight titles two decades ago.

However, following its recent slide, Chicago enters Friday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games in the National League Central standings.

Boston took a 3.5-game lead atop the American League East standings into this week’s All-Star break, but has slightly fallen off the pace to +600 on the World Series odds.

The Red Sox got off to a rocky start, struggling to maintain a .500 record through the first six weeks of the campaign, but looked to have turned the corner over the past month, going 18-12 in their past 30 games to seize top spot in the division — and favored status on the odds to win the AL East.

While Boston is a middling 25-25 on the road, it plays 42 of its final 73 regular-season contests at Fenway Park, where it owns an AL-leading 25-14 record this season.

Los Angeles opened its season at a respectable +900 on the World Series odds, but after posting wins in 26 of 30 games, the red-hot Dodgers have rocketed to +350 chalk on those Major League Baseball futures. The Dodgers’ sizzling run includes 18 wins in their past 19 home dates, and leaves them with a comfortable 7.5-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

However, Los Angeles has company at the top of the odds, where it closely is followed by Houston at +425. The Astros were pegged at a lengthy +1100 on the opening World Series lines, but moved past the Cubs to temporarily claim top spot on those odds after closing May with a major league-leading 38-16 record.

Houston has cooled off since then, going 22-13 since June 1, but with a 16.5-game lead atop the AL West standings, the Astros look to be bound for their first postseason appearance since reaching the World Series in 2005.

The Washington Nationals trail at +700 on the World Series odds at online betting sites, followed by the Cleveland Indians, who join the Cubs at +800, the Yankees at +1400 and the Diamondbacks at +1600.

The Milwaukee Brewers join the surprising Colorado Rockies at +2500, while the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets have faded following disappointing first halves, falling to +5000 and +10000, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images