World Series Of Poker Player Turns 5 Percent Chance Into Miracle Full House

Poker is a sport, whether you like it or not. And some of the finest athletes in the world currently are competing in the World Series of Poker.

And that brings us to a wild moment that recently happened at poker’s main event.

Bryan Piccioli went all-in with pocket 8s, and he started with a 69 percent chance of winning the hand against Antoine Saout’s Ace-4. However, the percentages changed drastically when the flop delivered two more Aces for Saout, giving him a commanding advantage.

So, it all came down to the river, and there only were two cards left that could save Piccioli — the two remaining 8s in the deck. And it just so happened that one of those 8s miraculously saved Piccioli.

And Piccioli might have a new favorite number after that dramatic hand.

8 — Bryan Piccioli (@theczar19) July 18, 2017

“When you’re here this long, you need something like that to happen,” Piccioli said, via the Las Vegas Sun. “I’m lucky to still be here, to still be alive. That’s all you can ask for.”

Piccioli also is sitting pretty at the final table, as he’s currently in fourth with 33,800,000 chips. Saout, meanwhile, is toward the back of the pack at 21,750,000.