Worst Chad Johnson Impersonator Ever Gets Arrested For Identity Theft

Chad Johnson was one of the NFL’s most popular players during his days in the league, so plenty of people know what the former wide receiver looks like. But that didn’t stop a Miami man from trying to steal Johnson’s identity.

Mervin Cabe, 25, was arrested Friday after attempting to purchase $18,548 worth of items at a Louis Vuitton store in Aspen, Colo., the Aspen Times reported. Customers at the luxury retail store must have a “profile ID” to shop there, and even though Cabe was unable to provide the correct phone number for Johnson’s account, he still was allowed to pay. Cabe tried to use a credit card that was denied twice, according to the Times, but he successfully paid with an Apple Pay account.

Cabe identified himself to police as Chad Johnson, too, though you might notice there’s not much of a resemblance between the two.

#Aspen police arrest man with "highly evasive" behavior claiming to be former NFL player Chad Johnson (@ochocinco). https://t.co/kF9fOWAIqr pic.twitter.com/2HjIdhsCCs — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) July 18, 2017

The affidavit for the case says Cabe “kept making excuses and repeating the same nonsensical story” to police but eventually told a sergeant, “You’re going to have to take me … to jail. I’ve done something bad.”

Cabe was charged with two felonies, identity theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, but Johnson said he wants to bail the guy out.

I should bail dude out & be his mentor & introduce him to my lifestyle of frugality & freedom outside of society's standards. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 19, 2017

Anybody know how to find dudes info to bail him out❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 19, 2017

It's enough of us locked up as is, I'll bail him out, just want to talk to the young bull that's all. https://t.co/O65PplEn1C — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 19, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@ochocinco