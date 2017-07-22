WSOP 2017 Live Stream: Watch World Series Of Poker Main Event Online

And then there were three.

The 2017 World Series of Poker drew 7,221 players from 83 countries — the third-largest turnout in the tournament’s 48-year history — but only three remain entering Saturday’s final table action.

The winner of this year’s main event will bring home more than $8 million, so expect plenty of drama as the competition winds down in Las Vegas.

Saturday’s action will be broadcast on ESPN, and here’s how you can watch online:

When: Saturday, July 22, at 9 p.m. ET

Watch: WatchESPN