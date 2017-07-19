Yankees’ Todd Frazier Trade Puts Them In Perfect Position For AL East Run

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox, according to reports, looked poised to land Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox.

And then the New York Yankees swooped in.

While the unfolding events never reached Alex Rodriguez or Jose Contreras levels of drama, the Yankees did best the Red Sox by acquiring Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox on Tuesday night.

A few hours later, the Red Sox swung back — on the field — as Hanley Ramirez launched a walk-off home run to give Boston a 15-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The American League East race, you could say, is officially on.

It’s hard to find any fault with the Yankees’ move to acquire the trio of White Sox. New York had to part with a four-player package highlighted by 2016 first-round pick Blake Rutherford who’s considered one of the team’s top prospects, but in the process, they arguably made themselves the favorites to win the East.

Frazier should add power to an already potent New York lineup that ranks fourth in all of baseball in both OPS and wRC+. His 16 home runs would rank him tied for second on the Yankees, and he looks poised for a breakout — as evidenced by his home and road splits.

Home (Chicago): 134 at-bats, .142 batting average, 5 home runs, 17 RBIs, .585 OPS

Road: 146 at-bats, .267 batting average, 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, .923 OPS

Just getting him out of Guaranteed Rate Field should guarantee he produces at a higher rate for the rest of the season.

Not to mention the obvious fact that acquiring Frazier, who might have been built for Fenway Park, means the Red Sox can’t get him.

Todd Frazier's batted ball profile overlaid on Fenway Park is… appealing. pic.twitter.com/6j6LXWb0iv — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 14, 2017

But the Yankees’ real prize might be the additions of Robertson and Kahnle. New York knows all about Robertson. He spent his first seven seasons in the Bronx where he enjoyed the best season of his career in 2011 with a 1.84 FIP. He’s been solid in 2017, too, striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings, holding opponents to a .176 average — his best mark since that dominant 2011 campaign.

As for Kahnle, he’s enjoying the best season of his young career. The 27-year-old 60 strikeouts in 36 innings, which is good for a career-high 15 strikeouts per nine innings.

Robertson and Kahnle would be a welcomed addition to any bullpen, but they might make New York’s relief corps far and away the best in baseball. Aroldis Chapman and Delin Betances have struggled lately, but if and when they right the ship, New York can shorten the game in a way no other team can. Which is good, considering the Yankees rank just 15th in starting pitcher innings and just lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees are perfectly positioned for the stretch run. They’ve fallen to third place in the American League East, 3 1/2 games behind Boston, but they’ll have chances to make up ground. The two rivals play 10 more times, and New York has won six of nine meetings with the Sox, outscoring them 38-16 in those games.

The Yankees also get 10 more shots at the East’s second-place club, the Tampa Bay Rays.

General manager Brian Cashman has done his job. He’s put the club in a position to win the division, and with that bullpen, the Yankees are a very real World Series contender if they get in.

They addressed their needs. They got someone who can play first or third in Frazier and reinforced the bullpen. They had to part with a top prospect in Rutherford, but he’s 20 in A-ball. He won’t be big league-ready for a while, and the Yankees have no shortage of outfielders.

It was a near-perfect July trade, and it’s one that sets up New York for success. Now, it’s time for the Red Sox to respond.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images