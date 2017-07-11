Yes, Mookie Betts Actually Flew Chris Archer To All-Star Game On Private Jet

We all knew Mookie Betts can fly. But it turns out he can, you know, actually fly.
The Boston Red Sox outfielder began Sunday by blasting a lead-off home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer in the final game before Major League Baseball’s All-Star break.
Betts and Archer, both 2017 All-Star selections, had to get from Tampa to Miami on Sunday for the All-Star festivities, and Archer posted a photo on social media that night suggesting the two were “plane-pooling,” if you will.
Wait, is that Mookie in the cockpit chair?
It sure is. Both Betts and Archer, who share the same agent, shared Instagram posts of them in a private Cirrus VisionJet preparing for liftoff to Miami.
We probably should tell you there was a Cirrus certified pilot on board, but both Betts and Archer took turns operating the aircraft, per ESPN. In all honesty, we shouldn’t be surprised Betts can fly a plane — the 24-year-old is a world-class bowler in his spare time, after all.
It appears the two made it safe and sound, which is good, because the 24-year-old Betts is in the American League’s starting lineup Tuesday night.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
