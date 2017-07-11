Yes, Mookie Betts Actually Flew Chris Archer To All-Star Game On Private Jet

Share this:

We all knew Mookie Betts can fly. But it turns out he can, you know, actually fly.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder began Sunday by blasting a lead-off home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer in the final game before Major League Baseball’s All-Star break.

Betts and Archer, both 2017 All-Star selections, had to get from Tampa to Miami on Sunday for the All-Star festivities, and Archer posted a photo on social media that night suggesting the two were “plane-pooling,” if you will.

I'm still mad at mookie. But I'm putting my faith in him right now. He's flying this thing pic.twitter.com/LBfORtrT5k — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) July 9, 2017

Wait, is that Mookie in the cockpit chair?

It sure is. Both Betts and Archer, who share the same agent, shared Instagram posts of them in a private Cirrus VisionJet preparing for liftoff to Miami.

First time flying a jet. Let me know if you need to be somewhere! I got you!! ✈️ 😉#CirrusAircraft A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Mookie really can do it all. I'm still mad at that leadoff homer, btw. @mookiebetts #visionjet A post shared by Chris Archer (@chrisarcher22) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

We probably should tell you there was a Cirrus certified pilot on board, but both Betts and Archer took turns operating the aircraft, per ESPN. In all honesty, we shouldn’t be surprised Betts can fly a plane — the 24-year-old is a world-class bowler in his spare time, after all.

It appears the two made it safe and sound, which is good, because the 24-year-old Betts is in the American League’s starting lineup Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images