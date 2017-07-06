Yoel Romero, Valentina Shevchenko’s Insane UFC Workouts Might Send You To The Gym

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — If you didn’t already know this, UFC fighters might be some of the world’s most well-conditioned athletes.

Case in point: Yoel Romero and Valentina Shevchenko at Wednesday’s UFC 213 open workouts, which typically are ceremonial in nature. Instead, Romero and Shevchenko provided a jaw-dropped glimpse into their amazing flexibility.

While Romero doesn’t impress Michael Bisping much, his routine Wednesday certainly impressed the fans at the Park Theater. We’re not sure if bodies are supposed to bend like this.

Not to be outdone, Shevchenko balanced herself on her head, then rotated her entire lower body 360 degrees. It must be seen to be believed.

UFC fighters — they’re just like you and me! OK, not really.