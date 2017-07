Share this:

Tweet







Summer is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about hockey.

The Boston Bruins opened their development camp Thursday, and Zach Senyshyn and Ryan Donato were among those in attendance on the first day of skating.

Hear what Senyshyn and Donato said about development camp in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.