1967 Red Sox Team Holds Special Place In Hearts Of Boston Fans

The 1967 Boston Red Sox will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of fans across Red Sox Nation.

That team nearly won the World Series despite being picked to go nowhere near the Fall Classic, and there were many memorable moments along the way.

The Red Sox will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1967 team before Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Hear former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield talk about the 1967 team in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images