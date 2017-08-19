2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Bristol Night Race Online

One of the premier events on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series calendar is here, as drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 0.53-mile oval in Bristol, Tenn., provides some of NASCAR’s most exciting racing, and the annual night race is one of the most eye-popping events in all of motorsports. As with any short-track race, you never know what to expect.

Kyle Busch has to be among the favorites for this race, as he’s won at Bristol five times and has been running well all season. But he’ll face a stiff challenge from Matt Kenseth, who’s won this race three times and is looking for his first victory of the season, which would lock him into the playoffs.

Here’s how to watch the Bristol Night Race online:

When: Saturday, Aug 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images