2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Pure Michigan 400 Online

For the final time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in the “Wolverine State,” as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The 2-mile oval in Brooklyn, Mich., is home to some of the fastest racing in all of NASCAR. The race will be a welcome sight for many, particularly after last weekend’s road race at Watkins Glen International.

Martin Truex Jr. has to be the favorite, as the current Cup points leader is racing better than anyone in the sport. But he’ll face stiff challenges from Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson, who’s won the last two races at Michigan, and Leavine Family Racing’s Michael McDowell, who’s arguably been the best Chevrolet driver for most of the past month.

Still, all eyes are on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s running his last race at Michigan.

Here’s how to watch the Pure Michigan 400 online:

When: Sunday, Aug 13, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images