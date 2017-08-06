2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch I Love New York 355 At The Glen Online

For the final time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at a road c ourse,” as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen.

The 2.45-mile short course at Watkins Glen International has been dominated by Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon over the years, but neither driver is around anymore.

Kyle Busch could claim the throne, as he’s won two race’s at Watkins Glen, and is coming off a victory last weekend at Pocono Raceway. But he’ll face stiff challenges from drivers such as Kevin Harvick, who won at Sonoma Raceway earlier this season, and Denny Hamlin, who’s among the best road-course drivers in the sport.

Still, all eyes will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s never won at either Sonoma or Watkins Glen.

Here’s how to watch the I love New York 355 online:

When: Sunday, Aug 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images