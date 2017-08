NESN.com’s Courtney Cox headed to the ’47 Store on Newbury street to enjoy a happy hour with fellow female Red Sox fans on Tuesday night. The Boston Female Fan Association and ’47 opened their doors to an open bar, passed appetizers and Cox hosted a Q&A session with Laurie Voke, founder and president of the Boston FFA.

