Liverpool Grab Two Away Goals Vs. Hoffenheim In Champions League Playoff First Leg

Liverpool took a step towards the Champions League group stages with a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim in the first leg of the tournament play-offs on Tuesday night.

After a lively start, Hoffenheim spurned the chance to open the scoring when Simon Mignolet saved Andrej Kramaric’s penalty at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

And it was the Reds who did the break the deadlock when Trent Alexander-Arnold grabbed his first ever goal for the club with a sensational long-range free kick on 35 minutes.

In a keenly-fought game, James Milner came off the bench to net Liverpool’s second tally, finding the top corner via a deflection off Havard Nordtveit.

However, with full-time approaching, Mark Uth’s drive pulled a goal back for Hoffenheim to give the Bundesliga side something to cheer ahead of the return meeting at Anfield next week.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com