Aaron Rodgers Is Starting To Sound Like Tom Brady When Discussing NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past decade, and he’d like it to stay that way for another 10 years.

Rodgers currently is preparing to enter his 13th NFL season, 10th as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, but the 33-year-old signal-caller claims he feels better than ever. And he told Sports Illustrated’s Peter King that he plans on playing for quite a while longer.

“I want to play another seven, eight, nine, 10 years,” Rodgers told King.

The Packers are one of just two teams to make the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons, and Rodgers is beginning to sound a lot like the star quarterback for the other team to accomplish the feat, Tom Brady.

Brady, who recently turned 40 years old, has been treating his body like a temple in order to prolong his playing career, and Rodgers is starting to eat and train to play long after the typical expiration date for an NFL quarterback.

“I think I did a really good job of pairing my workout mode with better eating habits,” Rodgers said. “Now I’ve put together a year where I’ve sustained positive eating habits, and I really notice a difference in my performance. I did a lot of stretching and yoga this offseason, which I have always felt has helped me to sustain my legs and my athleticism and just taking off in practice on some scrambles. Yoga is just wonderful for me. I feel like I am moving as well as I did when I was 23 and I’m 33.”

In fact, Rodgers even reached out to Brady via email to wish him a happy 40th birthday, and to laud the New England Patriots quarterback’s mobility at his age.

“And I said to him, ‘Is it just me, or does it seem like you are getting more mobile with age? You’re running around good! You weren’t doing that when you were younger!’ I feel the same way at practice the last couple days,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, like Brady, has shown no signs of slowing down over the past few seasons, as the Packers star threw for 4,428 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2016 while leading his team to the NFC Championship Game.

