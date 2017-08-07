Aaron Rodgers Showed Off Insane Accuracy With This Absurd Trick Throw

In case you didn’t already know, Aaron Rodgers is pretty good at this football thing.

Currently at the height of his powers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been showing off his absurd skill set for years now. And while his in-game highlight reel is extensive, one of his crazier players actually occurred during an old training camp.

Check out the wild trick shot in this video, which NFL Brazil posted Saturday:

Esse é o @AaronRodgers12 RIDÍCULO no Training Camp do @Packers do ano passado… 😱🎯🏈 #NFLBrasil #Packers #TrainingCamp #AaronRodgers #NFL #FutebolAmericano A post shared by NFL Brasil (@nflbrasil) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

NFL Brazil doesn’t say when this was recorded. But judging from what appears to be Vince Young in a Packers uniform, we’re going to assume it took place sometime during the 2013 Packers training camp.

In any event, the clip offers further proof that while he may not have as many personal awards or championships as some of his peers, Rodgers still might be the most physically gifted QB in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK Images