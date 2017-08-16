ACC Odds: Florida State Pegged As Early Favorite To Win Conference Title

The Florida State Seminoles will be trying to build on last year’s season-ending five-game winning streak when they kick off their 2017 campaign as +110 favorites on the odds to win the ACC championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Florida State shook off some early-season inconsistency to finish 2016 with straight-up wins in seven of its final eight contests, including a 33-32 Orange Bowl win over Michigan as a 6 1/2-point underdog. But the Seminoles face a tough test in their season-opening matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide, pegged as seven-point underdogs.
The Seminoles have been a traditional fixture at or near the top of the ACC Atlantic Division standings, winning six or more games against conference rivals in five of the past seven years, and are a -150 bet to win over 9 1/2 games this season on the college football props.
Defending national champion Clemson closely trails the Seminoles with +300 odds of claiming a third straight ACC conference championship. The Tigers are 28-2 SU overall in the past two season and have dominated conference opponents, going 23-2 SU in 25 games since September 2014. However, the defending champions are a -125 bet to win fewer than 9 1/2 games this season and are a long +2,800 wager on the national title odds.
Further down the odds, Louisville sits knotted with the Miami Hurricanes at +600, while the Virginia Tech Hokies round out the favorites with +700 odds of claiming their first ACC crown since 2010.
The Cardinals roared out of the gate last season, their third one in the ACC, winning SU in nine of their first 10 contests, including a 7-1 SU conference record. But Louisville lost outright in their final three outings, including a 29-9 loss as a three-point underdog in a Citrus Bowl matchup with Louisiana State.
Miami has failed to win more than five conference games in a season since 2005 but finished 2016 with five consecutive SU and ATS wins and sports -140 odds of winning over nine games in 2017.
The 6-2 Hokies finished atop the ACC Coastal Division in 2016, going 10-4 overall. But despite enjoying a favorable schedule, Virginia Tech is a -125 wager to win under nine games this season.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack and North Carolina Tar Heels lead the best of the rest, each with +2,500 odds to win the ACC championship, ahead of Georgia Tech at +3,300, Pittsburgh at +5,000, and Duke at +7,500, while Boston College sits alongside Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest at a distant +20,000.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
