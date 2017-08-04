Adam Pellerin Reflects On Visiting Patients At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

With the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation fast approaching, NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Dave O’Brien made an important stop before heading to Fenway Park on Friday for the Boston Red Sox’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

Pellerin and O’Brien both stopped at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where they met with adult patients.

You can hear Pellerin reflect on the trip and see images from the visit in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.