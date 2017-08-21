Allen Iverson Predicts Cavs’ Star LeBron James To Win 2017-18 NBA MVP

If the upcoming 2017-18 season is indeed LeBron James’ last with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one NBA legend predicts it will be a great one.

Basketball Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard Allen Iverson sat down with Ball Don’t Stop to talk about several different topics, and one of them was his prediction for next season’s league MVP winner.

AI believes the winner will be James, who’s already won the award four times.

A fifth MVP for James would tie him with Bill Russell and Michael Jordan for second-most all-time. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the career leader with six MVPs.

James certainly isn’t a bold pick for MVP, but it’s hard to imagine his MVP status being much of a story next season. The veteran forward is entering the final year of his contract, and the possibility of him leaving will be the main story throughout Cleveland’s 2017-18 campaign.

James’ uncertain future hasn’t negatively impacted his ability to perform at a high level previously in his career, though. He won the 2009-10 MVP before leaving Cleveland and joining the Miami Heat as a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images