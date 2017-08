Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge are taking Major League Baseball by storm and have shown signs of being the future of the game. But in a decade, who would fans rather have on their team?

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox went to Tony C’s to ask fans that very question. See their responses in the video above and make sure you join Budweiser at Tony C’s throughout this homestand for prizes and a chance to win tickets.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images