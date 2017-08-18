Andy Brickley, Billy Jaffe Analyze David Pastrnak Contract Situation With Bruins

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak remains unsigned, but as B’s CEO Charlie Jacobs said Wednesday, the team intends to sign the young star to a long-term contract.

Pastrnak enjoyed a breakout 2016-17 season for Boston. He set career highs in goals (34), assists (36) and points (70).

NESN's Billy Jaffe and Andy Brickley talked about Pastrnak's contract situation on Thursday's edition of "NESN Sports Today."