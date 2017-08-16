Are Aaron Rodgers, Former Harvard Soccer Player Marie Margolius Now Dating?

Aaron Rodgers seems to have rebounded into the beautiful game.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback went on a date with former Harvard University soccer player Marie Margolius on Sunday night in New York City, Page Six’s Carlos Greer reports, citing an insider.

“They arrived at (The East Pole) around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date,” the insider told Page Six. “He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.”

Margolius grew up in Acton, Mass., and graduated from Harvard in 2015, according to Page Six. She then played professional soccer in Sweden with Ope IF.

Rodgers apparently has moved on from Olivia Munn, whom he dated for three years until they broke up last April. Since then, rumors have linked Rodgers to model Kelly Rohrbach and skier Lindsey Vonn, but nothing concrete seemed to materialize.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY Network