Aroldis Chapman Axed As Yankees Closer Amid Brutal Stretch Of Outings

The New York Yankees have seen enough of Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman, who’s allowed seven earned runs in his last four outings, has been removed as the Yankees closer, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Yankees manager Joe Girardi still might go to the 29-year-old in big situations, though.

Joe Girardi said he will use Aroldis Chapman "at any point." The Yankees do "not necessarily" have a set closer. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 19, 2017

Girardi said the talk with Chapman about removing him from the closer's role "went well," said Chapman just wants to win. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 19, 2017

You might expect the team to hand the ninth inning over to David Robertson, who has closing experience, or Dellin Betances, but Girardi isn’t ready to commit to anyone.

Girardi said he is not anointing D Robertson or D Betances the closer because he wants flexibility to use either one based on matchups. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 19, 2017

It’s pretty shocking that the Yankees bullpen, considered by many to be the best in baseball, now features a closer-by-committtee. But they didn’t have much of a choice.

The beneficiary of a five-year, $86-million contract (the richest deal ever given to a closer), Chapman has struggled for much of the 2017 season. He currently owns a career-high 4.29 ERA, and has blown four of his 20 save opportunities. Furthermore, he’s surrendered five earned runs to the Boston Red Sox in the last week, which is no way to endear yourself to Yankees fans.

Given his history of success, as well as his unrivaled velocity, we expect Chapman to figure things out sooner rather than later. Although, the possibility remains that 103-mph fastballs just aren’t fast enough to retire big-league hitters anymore.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images