Aroldis Chapman Nearly Ruins Viral Yankees Fan’s Night With Another Homer

Aroldis Chapman might want to stop giving up home runs, unless he wants to be responsible for giving at least one New York Yankees fan a heart attack.

Joseph Solano, better known as Twitter user @JoezMcfLy, went viral Sunday when he recorded his reaction to the Yankees closer giving up a game-tying solo shot to Boston third baseman Rafael Devers in a contest the Red Sox eventually won in the 10th inning. And he was back at it again Tuesday, as Chapman gave up another home run to a rookie in the New York Mets’ top prospect Amed Rosario.

Rosario’s two-run homer put the Mets within a run of tying the Yankees, but Chapman got the next two batters to ground out, sealing the 5-4 win for the Bronx Bombers. Our friend here likely still has a bone to pick with Chapman, though, as the reliever has given up five runs in four appearances this month to give him a 10.38 ERA in August.