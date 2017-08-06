Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch FA Community Shield Online

Two years ago, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 to claim the FA Community Shield, and Chelsea will look to return the favor Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea, the Premier League champions, missed out on many key transfer targets this summer and are looking to put that behind them as they take on The Gunners.

Arsenal, meanwhile, is focusing on star Alexis Sanchez, who has one year left on his deal and is thought to be looking to head elsewhere after the season.

Here’s how you can watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea online.

When: Sunday, August 6th, at 9 a.m. ET.

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images