Arsenal Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

The 2017-18 Premier League season begins Friday with a matchup between two teams with a lot to prove.

Arsenal and Leicester both qualified for the UEFA Champions League with top-four finishes in the 2015-16 campaign, but the 2016-17 season was a disappointment for both clubs as each fell out of the top four.

The King Power Stadium will play host to Arsenal versus Leicester City.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images