A’s Investigating After Security Guard Appears To Attack Fan In Stands

Security guards are supposed to keep the peace, but an employee at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum appeared to do just the opposite Monday night.

A fan attending the Oakland Athletics’ game against the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants captured video of a bizarre scene, in which a female security guard in the stadium’s upper deck seemingly went after a female fan, throwing punches at her before yanking her down by the hair.

It’s unclear what started the incident, but one witness claimed there was heckling involved. The security guard apparently flipped off the crowd, as well.

Witness: A security guard at the A's vs. Giants game flipped off the crowd, who booed her, and fought with a fan. https://t.co/y0useaC7Ns pic.twitter.com/IjXukk8ht0 — KTVU (@KTVU) August 1, 2017

That’s obviously not a good look for either party, especially the security guard. The A’s released a statement shortly after the team’s 8-5 win.

Let’s hope any animosity here is diffused because these teams play each other three more times over the next three days — once more in Oakland and twice more across the bay in San Francisco.