Athletics’ Matt Joyce Accused Of Using Gay Slur Toward Fan During Game

Major League Baseball had its second incident of a player using homophobic language, but this time, a fan was involved.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce was accused of using a gay slur after an Associated Press photographer overheard him jawing at a fan during Friday’s 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The photographer didn’t hear what the fan said to set Joyce off, but he said the 33-year-old “uttered several profanities at the fan, called him a gay slur and challenged him to fight” as he walked back to the dugout.

“It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game,” Joyce said, per The AP. “Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side, and I had just hit a ball hard and had (Angels outfielder C.J.) Cron make a good play.

“I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me, it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything because it’s just not worth it.”

Joyce didn’t acknowledge what he said specifically, but his admission of getting into it with a fan likely will earn him a suspension regardless.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games in May for yelling a homophobic slur at Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images