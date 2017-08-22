Barcelona Sues Neymar For $10M Following His PSG Transfer

FC Barcelona is going to war against Neymar.

The Spanish soccer club announced Tuesday on its website it’s suing Neymar for €8.5 million (£7.8 million/$10 million) for breach of contract following his record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona filed the lawsuit on Aug. 11 with the Spanish soccer federation, claiming Neymar must repay the signing bonus he received last October when he extended his contract with the team.

Barcelona are suing Neymar for €8.5 million claiming breach of contract over a loyalty bonus. Petty? Or justified? pic.twitter.com/265rG0zfaA — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) August 22, 2017

“In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10 per cent in interests,” Barcelona’s statement reads.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG on Aug. 3 in a record €222 million (£197.3 million/$257 million) transfer. Barcelona wanted to keep Neymar, but PSG paid his buyout clause and convinced him to move to France.

