Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Super Cup Soccer Online

Spanish soccer’s 2017-18 season will start with a bang that is “El Clasico.”

Barcelona will face Real Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou in the first leg of the 2017 Spanish Super Cup. The series is Spain’s traditional curtain-raiser, pitting Real Madrid, the winner of last season’s La Liga (Spanish league) title, against Barcelona, winner of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) in a two-legged contest over the next four days.

Many will tune in to see how Barcelona fares in the aftermath of Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in a record transfer. How well Barcelona replaces him will be a determining factor in its success this season.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ESPN