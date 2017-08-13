Ben Zobrist Campaigns For Electronic Strike Zone After Controversial Call

Ben Zobrist was not pleased with how the Chicago Cubs’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks ended Saturday, and for good reason.

The Cubs trailed the Diamondbacks 6-0 in the ninth inning, but Chicago began to mount a comeback against Arizona closer Fernando Rodney. After the Cubs posted two runs in the frame, Zobrist needed to reach base in order for the tying run to come up to the plate. But unfortunately for the Cubbies, the D-Backs escaped thanks to a controversial call by home-plate umpire Mark Wegner.

This is how tonight's Cubs game ended. RT if the MLB needs to do something about these umps. pic.twitter.com/gN4qm7NCz9 — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) August 13, 2017

Zobrist understandably was upset about the call, but the Cubs right fielder took his complaints to a new level after the game.

“If we want to change something like that, we’re going to have an electronic strike zone because human beings are going to make mistakes,” Zobrist told ESPN. “Tough situation for that to happen, but he’s probably going to look at it and not be too happy with himself.

“That’s something the league is going to have to look at, when you start ending games and games turn on one pitch like that. It’s an unfortunate situation, and now that we have the technology, we should probably get it right.”

The idea reportedly is gaining momentum among players around the league, but implementing an electronic strike zone might be too dramatic of a change for the MLB to make.

