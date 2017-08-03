Between The Tackles: Patriots Takeaways After One Week Of Training Camp

The New England Patriots are one week into training camp. So, what conclusions can we draw?

That’s exactly what NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed on the latest edition of “Between the Tackles.”

Included on this week’s list of topics were Tom Brady’s 40th birthday, potential Rob Ninkovich replacements and what to make of Jimmy Garoppolo’s early camp struggles.

Watch the full episode in the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images