Between The Tackles: Takeaways From Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practices

The New England Patriots wrapped up the full-pads portion of joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday morning. The Patriots will hold a walkthrough with the Jaguars on Wednesday before the two teams face off in a preseason matchup Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed what they saw and who stood out at the joint practices with Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. They also discussed the Patriots’ pass rush, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback situation, Vince Wilfork’s retirement and players on the roster bubble.

