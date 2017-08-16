Between The Tackles: Who Must Impress In Patriots-Texans Preseason Game?

The New England Patriots have perhaps their most loaded 90-man roster in recent memory. That means there is plenty of competition for what will be the final spots on their 53-man roster next month during cutdowns.

Patriots players on the roster bubble have three more games to impress their coaching staff. Some players who struggled in Week 1 of the preseason and could use a better second game are cornerback Cyrus Jones, safety Jordan Richards and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed players to watch Saturday night against the Houston Texans. They also talked about the Patriots’ undrafted free agents and whether they’re being overhyped.

Watch the full show above.

