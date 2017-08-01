Bill Belichick Chucks Blocking Pad At Tom Brady During Practice Drill

Bill Belichick doesn’t have any qualms about his best player taking hits at practice. Even if they come from him.

The New England Patriots head coach was running a drill at training camp Tuesday that appears to be a test for quarterback Tom Brady’s skills at eluding defenders. But because it’s only practice, Belichick obviously didn’t want things to get too physical.

So instead of having one of his defenders throw himself at Brady, Belichick tossed a blocking pad at the signal-caller himself.

It’s obviously just a drill, but it’s still pretty hilarious to watch Belichick chuck football equipment at his own players. At least he didn’t go for the knees.

