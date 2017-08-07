BMW Seemingly Reveals That Upcoming Z5 Will Feature Targa-Top Design

BMW has said very little about its upcoming replacement for the Z4, but a teaser picture it recently released seemingly speaks volumes.

The German automaker posted a picture July 28 that showed the silhouette of a targa-top convertible, which presumably is its forthcoming Z5. Targas were made famous by Porsche in the 1960s, and refer to a convertible with a removable roof panel that connects the roll bar to the windshield.

In the Facebook post, BMW said “the road will never be the same” starting Aug. 17, suggesting it will reveal the car in question at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The Z5 is being jointly developed with Toyota, which will sell the car under the Supra moniker. Although the test mule that has been spotted at the Nurburgring is a coupe, the BMW and Toyota-branded cousins only will be mechanically identical, so a targa Z5 isn’t out of the question.

Although some think the picture could be a teaser for an i8 Spyder, the proportions are more representative of the outgoing Z4, as Motor1.com noted.