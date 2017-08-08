Boomer Esiason Apparently Believes ‘All Football Players’ Have CTE

Boomer Esiason has a particularly grim view of just how common CTE is in football players.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has read the shocking findings of the recently published CTE study, but he’s taking things one step further.

Here’s what Esiason had to say about the topic during his “Boomer & Carton” radio show Monday morning:

“If I died tomorrow and my brain was taken and researched and I was found to have CTE, which most likely I have, because I think all football players probably have it, the way I read it and the way I see it,” Esiason said.

Co-host Craig Carton then asked: “You mean some level of it that maybe hasn’t manifested yet?”

“Sure, and I wouldn’t doubt that you have some level of it because you were an athlete at one time,” Esiason told Carton. “The more we learn about our brains the better it is for the guys who are playing today. The good news for the guys playing today, especially the guys who play a long time, they get paid a hell of a lot more than we ever did.”

Esiason played 187 games over 14 pro seasons from 1984 through 1997.

As far as proven information on CTE is concerned, many NFL players have welcomed it with open arms.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images