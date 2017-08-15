Boston, Gillette Stadium On List Of Potential World Cup 2026 Host Sites

Local soccer fans might play a major part in the the world’s biggest sports extravaganza in less than a decade.

The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada announced Tuesday it has included Boston, Mass., and Gillette Stadium on its list of potential host cities and sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The committee has contacted 44 cities and 49 stadiums to gauge their interest in hosting World Cup games and it’ll issue a short list by late September.

“In addition to a stadium capable of hosting international soccer, each city has to propose top international-level training sites and locations for team base camps, and hotels for teams, staff and VIP’s,” The United Bid Committee said in a statement. “The bid committee will also evaluate cities on their commitment to sustainable event management, aspirations to develop soccer, and the positive social impact they anticipate in the local community and beyond stemming from the event.”

USA, Canada and Mexico will compete with Morocco for the right to host the World Cup in nine years’ time, and the joint bid is considered the heavy favorite to win the race. The committee plans to formally submit its bid to FIFA in March 2018.

Foxboro, Mass., staged games at the 1994 FIFA World Cup at the now-demolished Foxboro Stadium. Gillette Stadium has hosted a number of high-profile soccer events since it opened in 2002, including MLS Cup, international exhibition games, International Champions Cup games, and Copa America games.

