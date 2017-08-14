Boxing Champion Hilariously Makes Fun Of Conor McGregor’s Media Workout

Conor McGregor isn’t being given much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their superfight on Aug. 26, and after the UFC star’s recent media workout, the odds seem even lower.
Social media had a field day trolling McGregor for his boxing workout, which included some rather interesting arm flailing and dance-like shifting around the ring.
The boxing world has been outspoken about their opposition to the fight, as many believe the bout is an insult to the sport. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that two-weight world champion Terence Crawford decided to take a jab at McGregor’s unconventional training session.
We’ll have to wait and see if other boxers follow Crawford’s lead and take part in the “McGregor Challenge,” but we imagine “Money” Mayweather has gotten a kick out of all the trolling directed at the Irishman.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
