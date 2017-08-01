MLB

Brandon Kintzler Learned Of Trade To Nationals In A Very Bizarre Setting

Professional athletes are people, too: When they’re in new cities, they’ll play tourist and check out the local sites.

That’s what Brandon Kintzler was doing in San Diego on Monday during the Minnesota Twins’ off-day before their series against the Padres. But Kintzler’s San Diego tour was abruptly interrupted that afternoon when Twins dealt their All-Star reliever to the Washington Nationals just before Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline.

So, how did Kintzler find out he’d been traded? Well, uh…

Yup. During an interview on MLB Network shortly after the trade, Kintzler admitted he was “feeding a rhino” when he got the news. Unless he managed to teleport to Africa, we’ll assume the right-hander was at San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park, which is a short drive north of the city and features an exotic collection of wildlife.

That must have been quite the shock for Kintzler, but such is life for a coveted reliever — Washington is the 33-year-old veteran’s third team in under three years. The Nats currently are in Miami for a set against the Marlins, so maybe Kintzler can stop by the Everglades and feed a few crocodiles before meeting up with his new team.

