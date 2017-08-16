Brock Holt Shared Special Friendship With Jimmy Fund Patient Madison LeClair

There wasn’t a dry eye for those watching NESN or listening to WEEI on Tuesday afternoon when Brock Holt, Dawn LeClair and Krista Cardini joined “Dale and Holley with Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation.

Dawn’s daughter, Madison LeClair, lost her battle with osteosarcoma in May at 15 years old, and Dawn shared stories about how important the Jimmy Fund was to her and her daughter throughout her battle.

One of the people she met during her treatment was Holt, whom she presented with the Roberto Clemente nomination last season. The two shared a special friendship after Holt, the Boston Red Sox’s Jimmy Fund co-captain, met her.

Hear from Dawn, Holt and Cardini, Madison’s former nurse, in the video above.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon continues Tuesday and Wednesday, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images