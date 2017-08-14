Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask Has Golf Game, According To Shawn Thornton

Former Boston Bruins winger Shawn Thornton and the Shawn Thornton Foundation hosted the annual Putts and Punches for Parkinson’s celebrity golf tournament on Monday at Ferncroft Country Club.

Before the tournament he caught up with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt where he gave insight into current Bruins Torey Krug and Tuukka Rask’s golf games. Check out the video above to hear more about the charity and what Thornton had to say about his former teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com