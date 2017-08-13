Bryce Harper Carried Off Field After Suffering Left Knee Injury Vs. Giants

A World Series contender might have suffered a serious blow Saturday night.

Washington Nationals star outfielder Bryce Harper had to be carried off the field during the first inning of the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants after his knee buckled when he slipped on first base.

The game had been delayed due to heavy rains, and it still was sprinkling when the game began. Harper was attempting to beat out a ground ball, but when his foot hit the wet base, his knee jerked violently and he immediately fell to the ground and started clutching his left knee in pain.

Here’s a look at the injury.

Harper was unable to put weight on his leg and was carried off the field by his hitting coach and the team trainer.

The Nationals have all but locked up first place in the National League East, but if the injury to Harper is significant, their World Series chances likely are finished.

There has been no update on Harper’s injury.

Thumnbial photo via Michael Owens/USA TODAY Sports Images