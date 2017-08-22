Bubba Wallace Used Solar Eclipse To Look For Elusive NASCAR Sponsors

Darrell Wallace Jr. is resorting to extreme measures to find the NASCAR sponsor he so desperately covets.

Despite an impressive debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the currently sponsorless Wallace is without a full-time ride in the sport — though Richard Petty Motorsports is looking to change that. And, during Monday’s solar eclipse, the African-American driver aided RPM in its search.

Looking for sponsors like… pic.twitter.com/qxnazL1MGm — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) August 21, 2017

Unfortunately for Wallace, Roush Fenway Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. just signed a new multi-year deal with Sunny Delight.

Perhaps Capri Sun is looking to get into the motorsports game?

Eyesight obviously is important for racing, so RPM must be glad that Wallace elected to use protective shades while watching the eclipse. The same can’t be said for New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr., though, who could suffer from a case of the drops in the upcoming NFL season.