Canelo Alvarez Could Be Conor McGregor’s Next Fight If ‘Miracle’ Happens

With the upcoming Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight, not many potential matchups would surprise the world of fighting.

Along the same lines, one of boxing’s middleweight stars spoke to FanSided about an interesting, yet extremely unlikely occurrence.

Canelo Alvarez, who will face of with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Sept. 16, did not shy away from discussing a fight against McGregor if the Irish superstar somehow defeats Mayweather.

“If that miracle was to happen, then we have a conversation,” Alvarez told FanSided. “If that miracle were to happen, but I doubt it very much that Conor beats Floyd.”

But, hey, miracles can happen, right?

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images